Markets are stuck in the waiting for US-Iran talks – Market Check

Those who were looking for action this week barely got served.

A single session of volatility occurred on Tuesday, when rumors of failing talks between the US and Iran could lead to a re-starting of the War as the Ceasefire deadline came close.

But it wouldn't be a normal Tuesday without a classic Trump TACO.

While both parties were preparing to resume the conflict, with 4 hours to the end of the Ceasefire, the President extended the Ceasefire without any clear deadline and allowed priorly anxious Markets to explode higher in overnight Futures trading.

Since, however, Markets have been in an absolute deadlock, with rare movements across Metals, Stocks, Currencies and Cryptos (which couldn't find the momentum to sustain their past session's move).

The latest narratives are pointing to infighting between the Revolutionary Guards and a more progressive governmental party in order to bring diplomats to the table.

On the US side, they really are eager to push for a peace deal, so except if they fail to align a team for the talks, the process should still be towards peace (which is why Stocks are staying at relative highs).

Check out this passive-aggressive Post by the President!