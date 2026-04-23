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Markets are stuck in the waiting for US-Iran talks – Market Check

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Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

23 April 2026 at 16:08 UTC

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Those who were looking for action this week barely got served.

A single session of volatility occurred on Tuesday, when rumors of failing talks between the US and Iran could lead to a re-starting of the War as the Ceasefire deadline came close.

But it wouldn't be a normal Tuesday without a classic Trump TACO.

While both parties were preparing to resume the conflict, with 4 hours to the end of the Ceasefire, the President extended the Ceasefire without any clear deadline and allowed priorly anxious Markets to explode higher in overnight Futures trading.

Since, however, Markets have been in an absolute deadlock, with rare movements across Metals, Stocks, Currencies and Cryptos (which couldn't find the momentum to sustain their past session's move).

The latest narratives are pointing to infighting between the Revolutionary Guards and a more progressive governmental party in order to bring diplomats to the table.

On the US side, they really are eager to push for a peace deal, so except if they fail to align a team for the talks, the process should still be towards peace (which is why Stocks are staying at relative highs).

Check out this passive-aggressive Post by the President!

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Latest Truth Social Post from President Trump

Nobody knows what the Islamic regime has in mind, so except for gamblers, Participants will have to remain patient and lean on current pricing to prepare for breakout plays when some news drop.

Let's check out a few charts to get an idea of where to look.

Discover:

Stock Markets are stuck at all-time highs

Stock Markets haven't been able to generate much traction in recent sessions, and the flows should remain the same as long as no concrete news emerge for the peace in the Middle East

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Stock Market performance today – Courtesy of Finviz

Nasdaq keeps grinding higher

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Nasdaq (CFD) 4H Chart – April 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Tech investors have been fearless!

Nasdaq is up close to 18% from its War lows. A shocking rise that left most investors scratching their heads – Watch out for a slow down in momentum, showing small bearish divergence.

Monday's open will be essential, with more news expected by that time.

The Dow Jones could actually reflect the positive but cautious stance from investors, while the Tech-heavy index gets pulled higher by pre-earnings inflows into Mag 7s'

Check out intraday levels for Stock Markets right here.

Silver rejects the $80 level

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Silver (XAG/USD) 4H Chart, April 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView

Metals are really struggling to find traction in recent action with a fake-out above $80 and finding pressure from a still not advancing Middle East situation.

Bears are taking the upper hand for now, having broken the bull channel from the Ceasefire ecstasy. Watch for a break of $74 for bearish acceleration.

Traders will have to be cautious for continued profit-taking, but overall, it seems that the action is long-term rangebound ($65 to $85) for now.

Don't forget to check out our morning Gold piece!

Cryptos can't hold their move higher

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Bitcoin (BTC) 4H Chart, April 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView

While they remain more bullish than bearish, they will have to maintain stronger momentum to make sure that these moves don't fade lower.

Traders will have to see if they manage to retain a bid even if the narrative worsens.

Don't forget to check out our past day Crypto analysis right here.

The US Dollar rallies but keeps FX Markets in a deadlock

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DXY 4H Chart – April 23, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The US Dollar has mean reverted highs after a test of its mid-range 98.00 Support.

Bouncing to 2-week highs today, the move seems contained by the narrative and forming a downward channel – This pattern could be fragile particularly if the war was to resume in the absence of talks.

Check out our in-depth US Dollar and FX reviews right here:

As always, make sure to follow talks around US-Iran negotiations.

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

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About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.