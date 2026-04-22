A temporary Ceasefire extension maintains a bullish action – North American Mid-Week Market Update

Log in to our mid-week North American Markets overview, where we examine current themes in North America and provide an overview of index and currency performance.

This week in trading has already been a rollercoaster.



While Stock Markets themselves did not react much, sentiment went back and forth, but traders now seem more and more unfazed by rumors and only react to larger-scale news.

The most important theme, as always since the end of February, is the Middle East conflict, which has now completed its second week of truce.

While the narrative got very passive-aggressive, particularly on a very divided Iranian side, Wall Street kept its optimism and remains completely hypnotized by President Trump's persistent attempt for a deal.

Stock Benchmarks have officially broken all-time highs in 3 consecutive sessions last week.