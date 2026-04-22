Breaking News: UK inflation hits 3-month high as energy & food pressures mount

UK inflation climbed to 3.3% in March 2026

The inflation surge, linked to geopolitical tensions, reinforces the Bank of England's necessity to maintain a restrictive policy stance

Second round inflation effects on food and services may only be felt in the months ahead

The GBP/USD pair has transitioned into a constructive recovery phase after breaking a descending channel

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The UK’s inflationary landscape saw a fresh uptick in March 2026, with the annual rate climbing to 3.3%. This print comes after two months of stability at 3%, and while the move was largely anticipated by markets, it marks the highest reading we’ve seen in three months.

From a technical and fundamental standpoint, the primary catalyst remains the volatility in the energy sector. Geopolitical tensions, specifically the ongoing conflict with Iran, continue to ripple through the supply chain. Transport costs surged by 4.7% the fastest pace of growth since late 2022, with motor fuels jumping 4.9%. For consumers at the pump, this translated to a painful 8.6p per litre increase in petrol and a staggering 17.6p rise for diesel.