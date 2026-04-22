Breaking News: UK inflation hits 3-month high as energy & food pressures mount

Referenced assets
- UK inflation climbed to 3.3% in March 2026
- The inflation surge, linked to geopolitical tensions, reinforces the Bank of England's necessity to maintain a restrictive policy stance
- Second round inflation effects on food and services may only be felt in the months ahead
- The GBP/USD pair has transitioned into a constructive recovery phase after breaking a descending channel
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The UK’s inflationary landscape saw a fresh uptick in March 2026, with the annual rate climbing to 3.3%. This print comes after two months of stability at 3%, and while the move was largely anticipated by markets, it marks the highest reading we’ve seen in three months.
From a technical and fundamental standpoint, the primary catalyst remains the volatility in the energy sector. Geopolitical tensions, specifically the ongoing conflict with Iran, continue to ripple through the supply chain. Transport costs surged by 4.7% the fastest pace of growth since late 2022, with motor fuels jumping 4.9%. For consumers at the pump, this translated to a painful 8.6p per litre increase in petrol and a staggering 17.6p rise for diesel.
Source: ONS
Key Data Highlights:
- Housing & Household Services: Rose to 4.3% (up from 4.2%), underpinned by a massive 95.3% surge in domestic heating oil, a level of acceleration not seen since September 2022.
- Food & Beverages: Continued their upward trajectory, hitting 3.7% vs. the previous 3.3%.
- Services: Remained sticky at 4.5%, reflecting broader inflationary pressures in the domestic economy.
- The Outlier: Clothing prices provided a rare bit of relief, falling by 0.8%, the sharpest decline for the sector since March 2021.
On a month-on-month basis, the CPI increased by 0.7%, signaling that the "inflation storm" may not have fully passed just yet.
While the current data reveals a lot it does not show second round effects of the war in the Middle East on inflation. The impact on food and services may only start to show up in the coming months.
Implications for the Bank of England
For the Bank of England, these figures likely confirm that a restrictive policy stance remains necessary. The surge in energy and food costs offsets the cooling we’ve seen in discretionary items like clothing.
From a trading perspective, keep a close eye on the GBP/USD and FTSE 100, persistent inflation coupled with geopolitical risk often leads to intraday consolidation as markets weigh the likelihood of "higher for longer" rates against slowing growth momentum.
As I’ve noted in previous outlooks, the path to the 2% target remains fraught with external shocks. Until we see a meaningful de-escalation in the Middle East, energy-led volatility will likely remain the dominant theme for the UK economy like many of its peers.
The Initial Market Reaction
Markets seemed to shrug off today's data with GBP/USD remaining largely flat after the release.
The daily chart for GBP/USD highlights a significant structural shift as we move through April 2026. Following a breakout from a dominant descending channel (dark navy lines) earlier this month, the pair has transitioned from a bearish regime into a constructive recovery phase.
Key Technical Highlights:
Moving Average Reclaim: Price action remains comfortably above the 100-day SMA (blue) at 1.3455 and the 200-day SMA (black) at 1.3413. This "support sandwich" serves as a foundational floor for the current uptrend.
The 1.3500 Pivot: GBP/USD is currently consolidating around the 1.3500 psychological level. Bulls must maintain daily closes above this handle to sustain momentum toward the next major resistance at 1.3584.
Momentum Indicators: The Daily RSI is trending healthily at 57.9, suggesting ample "white space" for further gains before reaching overbought territory.
Outlook: A decisive break above 1.3584 opens the door for a run toward 1.3700, while a slip below 1.3400 would neutralize the current bullish bias..
GBP/USD Daily Chart, April 22, 2026
Source: TradingView.com
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