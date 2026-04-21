Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2026 Earnings Preview: Is the ‘AI powerhouse’ narrative enough to offset waning auto demand?

Tesla enters this earnings print with a technical setup that suggests high volatility. The stock has been trading in a broad range, sensitive to every update regarding FSD safety and production scale.

The Bull Case: If Tesla manages to beat the lowered EPS bar of $0.30-$0.36 and Musk provides a concrete, near-term roadmap for Robotaxi revenue, we could see a rally toward the December 2025 highs around $490-$500 resistance levels. A focus on "software-like" margins would reassure growth investors.

The Bear Case: Should margins continue to slide toward 15% without a clear recovery plan for the core auto business, the stock could test recent support levels. Bears will argue that the $20 billion CapEx plan is too aggressive given the cooling demand for EVs in Europe and North America.

Key support levels that could come into focus rest around the $355-$360 mark and lower than that at around the $336 mark (YTD Lows).

Tesla TSLA Daily Chart, April 21, 2026