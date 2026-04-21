A new era for the Fed? Looking back on Kevin Warsh's US Senate hearing & Market reactions

The highly anticipated Senate confirmation hearing for incoming Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh took center stage this morning, and Wall Street is now frowning.

Stepping into the spotlight amid a backdrop of high geopolitical volatility, Warsh delivered a mixed address that instantly sent ripples across asset classes and triggered a decent market pullback.

At the core of his testimony was a bold declaration regarding monetary policy: Warsh explicitly stated his desire to reform the Federal Reserve, with notable calls for a review on Forward Guidance (that he wants to drop entirely) and a new inflation framework.

Rejecting the policy complacency of recent years (showing his disagreement for post-COVID policy), he signaled a structural shift in how the central bank will measure and react to price stability – Warsh's toughest point of view is on the Fed's Balance Sheet, that he wants to see reduced heavily over coming years.

This would definitely not be as positive for Stock Markets.

For markets that have grown accustomed to a highly accommodating Fed, this was a decent reality check – Wall Street really loves Jerome Powell and his exit will be surely regretted by some.

Some tough questions, particularly from Senator Warren, on his swinging hawkishness, blasted the Fed Chair nominee – and he definitely dodged the answers.

Nevertheless, Warsh aggressively reinstated the narrative of strong Federal Reserve independence – but this one will have to be proven as he never really answered on disagreeing with the President and other similar questions.

Add to the lingering uncertainty with the Middle East, and the market reaction got quite decisive.

Equities took a decent hit as the reality of a more rigid Fed policy set in.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the intraday pullback, reflecting deep institutional caution as investors rapidly reassess the broader US economic outlook and a potential return to Middle East tensions.

With the critical April 22 US-Iran ceasefire deadline looming just hours away, Warsh's unyielding stance on inflation and institutional independence has thrown yet another puzzle for Participants to play around with.

Vice-President J.D Vance has been reported to travel to Pakistan tomorrow morning (providing a de-facto extension of the Ceasefire, if he really is departing).

What is sure, is that the easy money era has officially been put on notice.

Let's dive into the major movers of this busy, and quite risk-averse session