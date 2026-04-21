Fed's Warsh and Ceasefire-end triggers Market Double tops – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

U.S. stock benchmarks attempted a run above recent highs in the morning, even without any clearer picture on the US-Iran issue.

This is largely the most influential factor in Markets this morning's action, with the US reconfirming that it will travel to Islamabad, Pakistan, for the second round of talks only if Iran confirms, but Iran has been dodging the question for quite some time now.

From what the Iranians said, they do not want to participate in talks as long as the US Blockade on Hormuz continues, but this is the pressure point that the Trump Administration is applying to chokehold the Islamic regime into a deal.