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To be Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh speaking at the US Senate

Federal_Reserve_Building_US
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

21 April 2026 at 14:50 UTC

The Federal Reserve Chairman-elect Kevin Warsh is speaking at the Senate.

It is a final step for Kevin Warsh to be confirmed at the head of the Federal Reserve. This is a quite essential meeting ahead of the coming four-years to spot what view the Fed Chair will have.

You can get access to the live event right here.

Lots of questions on Fed Independence, surely the most essential question to ask.

We will be producing a quick update to this post in the afternoon to review what was said and what was missed.

US Stock Markets update coming up promptly.

1h dxy
Dollar Index 1H Chart, April 21, 2026 – Source: TradingView

The US Dollar is stuck in a 100 pip range – Check out our in-depth analysis of the currency right here:

Discover: The Dollar is forecasting tougher times ahead – EUR/USD, AUD/USD & Dollar Index (DXY) overview

Safe Trades!

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About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.