To be Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh speaking at the US Senate

The Federal Reserve Chairman-elect Kevin Warsh is speaking at the Senate.

It is a final step for Kevin Warsh to be confirmed at the head of the Federal Reserve. This is a quite essential meeting ahead of the coming four-years to spot what view the Fed Chair will have.

You can get access to the live event right here.

Lots of questions on Fed Independence, surely the most essential question to ask.

We will be producing a quick update to this post in the afternoon to review what was said and what was missed.

US Stock Markets update coming up promptly.