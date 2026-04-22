Tesla (TSLA) Technical: Bearish reaction from 200-day MA with weak relative strength

Referenced assets
Key Takeaways
- Underperformance despite market rally: Tesla (TSLA) has lagged the broader “Magnificent 7” rebound post US–Iran ceasefire, down ~4% versus strong gains in peers, and remains deeply negative year-to-date (-14.1%), signaling weak relative strength.
- Bearish technical structure intact: Price action shows rejection at the 200-day moving average and hints of a developing “Double Top,” reinforcing a medium-term bearish bias below 417.40, with downside risk toward 337–288 if 363.80 breaks.
- Weak momentum and relative strength: Indicators confirm bearish conditions, declining relative strength vs S&P 500, RSI rejection at resistance, and fading upside momentum, suggesting continued underperformance unless a decisive break above 417.40 occurs.
Tesla, the first US mega-cap stock (the Magnificent 7 group), will report its Q1 2026 earnings results after the close of today’s (Wednesday, 22 Apr 2026) US trading session.
The consensus forecast anticipates a slight increase in earnings growth, from $ 0.27 to $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) in Q1, representing a 30% rise over the same quarter a year ago.
Read more: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2026 Earnings Preview: Is the ‘AI powerhouse’ narrative enough to offset waning auto demand?
Tesla has lagged the market and is the worst performer among the Magnificent 7
Fig. 1: Magnificent 7 & US stock indices YTD performances as of 21 Apr 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Fig. 2: Magnificent 7 & US stock indices performances from 27 Feb 2026 to 21 Apr 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Since the ceasefire of the US-Iran war on 8 April 2026, the bullish animal spirits have reemerged in the US stock market, as the Magnificent 7 group of mega-cap stocks rallied, taking reference from the pre-war baseline of 27 February 2026 to Tuesday, 21 April 2026, led by Amazon (+19%), Nvidia (+12.8%), and Microsoft (+8%).
In contrast, Tesla underperformed, with a loss of 4%, and it also underperformed year-to-date (as of April 21, 2026), with a double-digit loss of 14.1% (see Fig. 1 & Fig. 2).
Medium-term technical outlook of Tesla (TSLA) (1 to 3 weeks)
Fig. 3: Tesla (TSLA) medium-term trend as of 21 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Bearish bias below 417.40 key medium-term pivotal resistance. A break below 363.80 intermediate support opens the scope for further potential weakness to expose the medium-term supports at 337.25/328.20 (also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of prior up move from 7 April 2025 low to 22 December 2025 high) and 300.05/288.80 (also the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of prior up move from 7 April 2025 low to 22 December 2025 high) (see Fig. 3).
On the flip side, a clearance with a daily close above 417.40 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further recovery towards 437.40/450.20 follow by a potential retest at its current all-time high of 498.83.
Key elements to support the medium-term bearish bias on Tesla (TSLA)
- The price actions of TSLA since 18 December 2024 high of 488.54 has started to form an impending major “Double Top” bearish reversal configuration.
- The recent 21% rebound from its 7 April 2026 low has stalled and shaped a bearish reaction right after a retest on the key 200-day moving average.
- The daily volatility-adjusted relative strength (VARS) of Tesla against the S&P 500 exchange-traded fund has trended lower below its zero line since 26 January 2026, which suggests the ongoing medium-term underperformance of TSLA against the SPY remains intact.
- The daily RSI momentum indicator of TSLA has just staged a bearish reaction from its descending resistance at the 60 level, which suggests the lack of upside momentum.
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.