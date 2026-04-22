Tesla (TSLA) Technical: Bearish reaction from 200-day MA with weak relative strength

Tesla, the first US mega-cap stock (the Magnificent 7 group), will report its Q1 2026 earnings results after the close of today’s (Wednesday, 22 Apr 2026) US trading session.

The consensus forecast anticipates a slight increase in earnings growth, from $ 0.27 to $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) in Q1, representing a 30% rise over the same quarter a year ago.

Read more: Tesla (TSLA) Q1 2026 Earnings Preview: Is the ‘AI powerhouse’ narrative enough to offset waning auto demand?