Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: Bulls defend $4700 support. Is a break above $4750 on the way?

Looking at the Daily timeframe, Gold remains in a primary uptrend, supported by its position well above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (MA) currently sitting at $4238. However, the recent price action shows a significant cooling off from the $5,400 peaks.

The $4,700 level has emerged as a crucial floor for the bulls. This level previously acted as resistance and has now flipped to support, reinforced by the 100-day MA (blue line) which is currently tracking just above $4735. The RSI is hovering near the 47 mark, indicating a neutral momentum phase, neither overbought nor oversold, giving the metal plenty of room to move in either direction without immediate exhaustion.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart, April 23, 2026