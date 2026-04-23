Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis: Bulls defend $4700 support. Is a break above $4750 on the way?

Referenced assets
- The price is consolidating tightly between the crucial $4,700 support and the $4,750 resistance level.
- Price action is consolidating around key structural levels, suggesting a breakout from the $4,700–$4,750 range is imminent and will dictate the direction for the rest of the week.
- Bullish/Bearish Triggers: A sustained break above $4,804 signals the end of the corrective phase, while a decisive hourly close below $4,700 could trigger a sell-off toward $4,601.
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Gold has experienced a period of significant uncertainty this week as tensions in the Middle East remain on a knife edge. As we head into the upcoming sessions, price action is consolidating around key structural levels, suggesting a breakout may be imminent. Will traders commit without a resolution in the Middle East?
Daily Chart: Long-Term Bullish Structure Remains Intact
Looking at the Daily timeframe, Gold remains in a primary uptrend, supported by its position well above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (MA) currently sitting at $4238. However, the recent price action shows a significant cooling off from the $5,400 peaks.
The $4,700 level has emerged as a crucial floor for the bulls. This level previously acted as resistance and has now flipped to support, reinforced by the 100-day MA (blue line) which is currently tracking just above $4735. The RSI is hovering near the 47 mark, indicating a neutral momentum phase, neither overbought nor oversold, giving the metal plenty of room to move in either direction without immediate exhaustion.
Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart, April 23, 2026
Source: TradingView
H4 Chart: Falling Wedge or Bearish Continuation?
Moving down to the 4-hour chart, the picture becomes more nuanced. Price is currently oscillating within a descending channel or a large "falling wedge" pattern.
While traditionally a bullish reversal pattern, the H4 chart shows Gold struggling to reclaim the 100 and 200 MAs.
The immediate hurdle for bulls is the $4804 resistance zone. A sustained break above this level and the upper boundary of the descending channel would be the first major signal that the corrective phase is over and the broader uptrend is resuming.
Gold (XAU/USD) Four-Hour Chart, April 23, 2026
Source: TradingView
H1 Chart: Intra-day Scenarios and Key Levels
The 1-hour chart provides a clearer view of the immediate battleground. We are seeing a tight consolidation between the $4700 support and the $4750 resistance area.
Bullish Scenario: For a bullish move to materialize in the upcoming sessions, buyers need to clear the immediate intraday resistance at $4750.
A break above the descending trendline on this timeframe would open the door for a retest of $4772 (200 MA) and eventually the major psychological barrier at $4800. A "Bull" signal on the RSI Divergence indicator suggests that downward momentum is fading, supporting a potential bounce.
Bearish Scenario: On the flip side, the bears remain in control of the short-term trend. If Gold fails to break above the H1 descending trendline, a retest of the $4700 support is likely.
A decisive hourly close below $4,700 would be a significant technical blow, potentially triggering a sell-off toward the next structural support at $4601.
Gold (XAU/USD) One-Hour Chart, April 23, 2026
Source: TradingView
Key Levels to Watch:
- Resistance: $4750, $4804, $4899
- Support: $4700, $4601, $4500
Gold is at a crossroads. The daily trend remains bullish, but the intraday charts show a market looking for a catalyst. Traders should watch the $4700 – $4750 range closely. A breakout on either side of this corridor will likely dictate the direction for the remainder of the week.
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