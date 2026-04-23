The catalysts for such a remarkable turnaround are Intel’s “National Champion” status, where the current US White House administration holds a 9.9% stake, cementing its strategic importance in the push for the US to become a global powerhouse in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Secondly, strategic foundry partnerships with other key US AI platforms and hardware firms such as Tesla, Alphabet (the parent company of Google), and Nvidia, making Intel a significant player and contributor in the US’s AI infrastructure cycle.

Intel’s current year-to-date performance of 80% is ranked in 12th position in the S&P 500 benchmark stock index, where the top position goes to another AI-related hardware player, SanDisk (SNDK), with a whopping YTD gain of 300% (see Fig. 2).

Intel will report its Q1 2026 earnings results after the close of today’s (Thursday, 22 Apr 2026) US trading session.

Consensus forecasts point to a sharp earnings slowdown, with Q1 EPS expected to decline from $0.13 to $0.02, an approximately 85% drop compared to the same quarter a year earlier.