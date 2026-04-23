Referenced assets
Key takeaways
- Strong rally driven by strategic positioning: Intel (INTC) has surged ~80% YTD, fueled by its “national champion” status, US government backing, and key AI partnerships, marking a sharp turnaround after years of underperformance.
- Earnings outlook weak despite price strength: Q1 2026 EPS is expected to drop ~85% YoY, highlighting a disconnect between fundamentals and the recent equity rally ahead of earnings.
- Technicals signal potential pullback: The rally appears overstretched, with rejection near channel resistance and overbought RSI unwinding, bearish bias below 72.54/75.76, with downside risk toward 54–40 unless a breakout above resistance sustains.
Intel is a star performer in the US stock market, where its share price has surged by almost 80% year-to-date as of 22 April 2026 (see Fig. 1), a dramatic bullish reversal following years of underperformance.
Intel’s “National Champion” status led to its major turnaround in share price performance
Fig. 1: Intel, Magnificent 7 & US stock indices YTD performances as of 22 Apr 2026 (Source: MacroMicro).
Fig. 2: S&P 500 component stocks YTD performances as of 22 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
The catalysts for such a remarkable turnaround are Intel’s “National Champion” status, where the current US White House administration holds a 9.9% stake, cementing its strategic importance in the push for the US to become a global powerhouse in Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.
Secondly, strategic foundry partnerships with other key US AI platforms and hardware firms such as Tesla, Alphabet (the parent company of Google), and Nvidia, making Intel a significant player and contributor in the US’s AI infrastructure cycle.
Intel’s current year-to-date performance of 80% is ranked in 12th position in the S&P 500 benchmark stock index, where the top position goes to another AI-related hardware player, SanDisk (SNDK), with a whopping YTD gain of 300% (see Fig. 2).
Intel will report its Q1 2026 earnings results after the close of today’s (Thursday, 22 Apr 2026) US trading session.
Consensus forecasts point to a sharp earnings slowdown, with Q1 EPS expected to decline from $0.13 to $0.02, an approximately 85% drop compared to the same quarter a year earlier.
Medium-term technical outlook of Intel (INTC) (1 to 3 weeks)
Fig. 3: Intel (INTC) medium-term trend as of 22 Apr 2026 (Source: TradingView).
Overstretched rally seen in Intel from its 30 March 2026 low of 40.63. Bearish bias for a mean reversion corrective down move below 72.54/75.76 key medium-term pivotal resistance towards 54.25/50.60 (see Fig. 3).
A break below 54.25/50.60 (also the 50-day moving average) may trigger a further potential corrective decline within its major uptrend phase to expose the next medium-term support at 43.76/40.63 (also the 200-day moving average).
On the other hand, a clearance with a daily close above 75.76 invalidates the mean reversion corrective decline scenario for the continuation of the bullish impulsive up move sequence for the next medium-term resistances to come in at 81.90/84.05 (Fibonacci extension cluster).
Key elements to support the medium-term bearish bias on Intel (INTC)
- The recent rebound of 70% from 30 March 2026 to the current all-time high of 70.33 printed on 17 April 2026 has reached the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel.
- Price actions in the past three sessions have shaped a bearish reaction after a retest on the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel, which confluences right below a Fibonacci extension cluster of 72.54/75.76, increasing the odds of a mean reversion corrective decline.
- The daily RSI momentum indicator has exited from its overbought region after it hit an extreme overbought zone of 78.20/78.76 on 17 April 2026.
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