Cryptos breakout of bear trends, but will it continue? Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Outlook

Extending beyond $2.65T will be key for the next phase of the rebound.

The coming days will present a particularly key test with the well-anticipated peace talks; In the event of a tumble in negotiations, Participants will be watching closely to see if crypto truly behaves as the safe haven its proponents claim, or if it remains just another risk asset.

So far, cryptocurrencies have maintained a strong correlation with the Nasdaq.

However, while the tech index has reclaimed its all-time highs, Bitcoin is now testing a major breakout at $79,000 as it challenges the upper boundary of its main October descending channel.

The big question now is whether cryptos will decouple from equities in the event of a stock market downturn—a factor that could determine if Bitcoin and its peers are truly poised to return to record highs.

Profiting from renewed tech sector inflows, the priorly dormant Crypto markets are exploring whether there is enough momentum to sustain this bounce.

Let's dive right into a technical analysis and key trading levels for both Bitcoin and Ethereum to spot if a clear breakout in indeed into play from here.