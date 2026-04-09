Has Crypto heard enough for a rally? Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH) Outlook

Cryptocurrencies haven't found steady momentum for a rally during major market swings.

Recent dynamics have helped ease the harsh selloffs seen over the past six months. There has been a shift toward alternative assets amid a market-shattering conflict. Bitcoin reached its 50% retracement from its $120,000 record highs, coinciding with the mining of its 20 millionth unit. Additionally, Jane Street has reportedly stepped back from alleged market manipulations.

What will prompt crypto supporters to drive prices upward again? As always, this remains a million dollar question.

As investors and traders, our focus should be on preparing for upcoming opportunities by identifying entry and exit points, setting action criteria, and developing a robust strategy.

When preparation meets opportunity, investors may find that the current environment could favor them.

While stock markets have recovered more than 50% of their wartime losses, cryptocurrencies are still aiming to generate more ecstatic returns at the top of the cross-asset performance board. Before diving into Bitcoin and Ethereum charts, let's examine a few market dynamics.