Oil just doesn't want to correct with persistent Ceasefire uncertainty – WTI Technical analysis

Traders were just celebrating the latest 2-week US–Iran ceasefire news, but it now seems that Markets got ahead of themselves.

The initial reaction was one of a classic risk unwind – WTI Crude Oil gapped sharply lower from around $118 to $92 as risk premium evaporated almost instantly on the announcement. For a brief moment, it looked like the geopolitical overhang that had fueled oil’s explosive rally was finally unwinding.

But that relief didn’t last.

Since the gap lower, prices have been grinding steadily higher again, now hovering back near the key $100 level — a sign that traders are reassessing just how fragile this truce really is.

Headlines over the past 24 hours have painted a highly uncertain picture:

Iranian officials have stressed that any meaningful peace agreement must extend beyond bilateral talks, explicitly mentioning broader regional considerations, including Lebanon, and warning that the coming hours are “critical.”

At the same time, conflicting narratives between US and Iranian sources have only confirmed that the two sides are still far from trusting each other. What is sure is that traffic in the Strait of Hormuz remains more than muted, if inexistent.

A recent Reuters report indicated 6 crossings in the last 24 hours compared to the usual 140 in the same timespan – That's not the type of progress that Markets want to see.