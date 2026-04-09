Markets Today: Reality check hits markets as ceasefire fragility weighs, US PCE data in focus

The initial euphoria has shifted to caution, with the STOXX 600 sliding 0.6% to 609.59.

The retreat is widespread across the continent:

Germany’s DAX is leading the downside, shedding 1.3%.

France’s CAC 40 has retreated 0.7%.

The "peace dividend" that saw oil prices collapse by nearly $20 yesterday is already being questioned. Brent crude has clawed back some ground, trading around $97 a barrel after Tehran warned that the terms of the deal were not being fully respected.

The sector rotation today tells the story of a market moving back into a defensive crouch:

The Losers: Cyclical and growth sectors are feeling the heat. Industrials are down 1%, while Luxury stocks have plunged 2.3%. Travel, Banks, and Tech have all slipped into the red, surrendering a portion of yesterday's outsized gains.

Cyclical and growth sectors are feeling the heat. are down 1%, while have plunged 2.3%. Travel, Banks, and Tech have all slipped into the red, surrendering a portion of yesterday's outsized gains. The Outperformer: Energy is the lone bright spot, gaining 0.9%. This comes as oil prices creep higher, reflecting the market's skepticism that the supply chokepoint in the Middle East will be resolved anytime soon.

The Inflation "Hangover"

While Brent crude hasn't yet reclaimed the $100 level, a small silver lining for the bulls, it remains roughly 40% higher than pre-conflict levels. This is the "inflationary ghost" haunting the ECB and the Fed.

Even with the ceasefire, the lag in energy costs suggests an inflationary surge is already baked into upcoming data.

Eurozone bond yields are ticking higher today as traders realize that a two-week truce doesn't necessarily mean a dovish pivot. Markets are still pricing in two 25-basis-point hikes from the ECB before year-end.

Currency Markets: The flight-to-safety trade has moderated slightly, but the US Dollar remains resilient.

EUR/USD is hovering near 1.1660, struggling to extend its recent recovery.

is hovering near 1.1660, struggling to extend its recent recovery. GBP/USD is sitting around 1.3390, eyeing the 1.3400 handle but lacking the momentum to break through.

is sitting around 1.3390, eyeing the 1.3400 handle but lacking the momentum to break through. USD/JPY is trading near 158.80, as the Yen remains the laggard in this high-volatility environment.

Currency Power Balance