Ceasefire Crash: Oil tumbles 15% as US-Iran deal unwinds global 'fear trade'

The most dramatic moves, unsurprisingly, are in the energy pits. Oil prices, which had been flirting with disastrous levels, have seen a massive flush-out. U.S. Crude (WTI) futures tumbled roughly 15%, sliding back under the psychological $100 handle to trade around $96.30. Brent Crude followed suit, dropping 13% to the $94.70 mark.

From a technical perspective, this is a massive relief valve for global inflationary pressures. We’ve been discussing the "War Inflation" theme for weeks; this de-escalation provides a much-needed cooling period.

Equities and FX are also seeing a "relief rally":

Asia-Pacific: The Nikkei jumped 5%, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged 6%, even triggering a brief volatility halt.

The Nikkei jumped 5%, while South Korea’s KOSPI surged 6%, even triggering a brief volatility halt. S&P 500 & Europe: Futures are pointing to a gap up, with European STOXX 50 futures leaping over 5%.

Futures are pointing to a gap up, with European STOXX 50 futures leaping over 5%. The Dollar Index (DXY): The "safe-haven of choice" during the tumult has been knocked back to 98.83, a one-month low.

Gold (XAU/USD): Interestingly, Gold remains resilient, climbing 2.5% to $4,820. This suggests that while the immediate "shooting war" fears are fading, investors aren't ready to completely abandon hedges just yet and the hopes that inflationary pressure may prove short-lived remains in place for now..