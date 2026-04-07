10 Hours to $150 Oil? The looming deadline threatening the Strait of Hormuz

The primary driver behind today's spike is the 8:00 PM ET deadline set by the Trump administration for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump’s rhetoric at yesterday’s press conference suggesting that Iran’s infrastructure could be "taken out in one night", has sent a wave of risk aversion through global markets.

The threat is no longer just theoretical. Reports of strikes targeting Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hubs have traders pricing in a severe supply shock. Given that the Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of global oil and LNG flows, the "fear premium" is back with a vengeance.

After the strikes on Kharg island a Reuters report stated that Iran officially threatened to close the Bab al-Mandeb Strait "if the situation gets out of control”.

The stakes for the global economy are staggering, as the Bab al-Mandeb Strait currently facilitates approximately 12% of all global seaborne trade. Market analysts warn that a total closure of this chokepoint could send crude oil prices soaring toward the $150 per barrel mark.

With the Trump administration's deadline now less than 10 hours away, the market is bracing for a potential supply shock that could redefine the global energy map overnight.