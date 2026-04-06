Chart alert: WTI crude oil whipsawed above 20-day MA ahead of Trump’s speech and US-Iran ceasefire hopes

This is a follow-up analysis and an update of our prior report, “Chart alert: WTI crude oil minor pullback over, start of new bullish leg for breakout above $102.25,” published on 27 March 2027.

The West Texas oil CFD (a proxy of the WTI crude oil futures) has staged the expected bullish move, where it cleared above $102.25 per barrel and hit a closing level of $112.84 last Thursday, 2 April 2026, before the Easter holiday.

Market participants continue to discount the “optimism of a ceasefire deal” between the US and Iran from US President Trump’s social media posts and public speeches made in the past week.

In today’s early Asian session (Monday, 6 April 2026), the price actions of the West Texas oil CFD gapped up by 2.9% to print a current intraday high of $116.17, just shy of its 4-year high of $119.54 recorded on 9 March 2026, as the market digested the possibilities of further hostilities between US and Iran where Trump posted a social media with foul language, warning Iran’s power infrastructure will be destroyed if Tehran does not open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday, 7 April 2026 8.00 p.m. Eastern Time (an extension of an earlier Monday deadline).

Interestingly, the earlier gains of the West Texas oil CFD were all wiped out as it declined by 2.3% at $110.27 at the time of writing.

Ceasefire hopes are the primary driver of the current intraday whipsawing in oil prices. An Axios report stated that the US, Iran, and a group of regional mediators are discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that may lead to a permanent end to the war. In addition, US President Trump said he plans a news conference on Monday at 1.00 p.m. Eastern Time.