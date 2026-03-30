Q2 2026 US Indices (Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100) Outlook – Resilience or retracement?

Referenced assets
- Geopolitical shocks, including the Middle East conflict and $100+ oil, have created inflationary pressure, pushing the Federal Reserve toward a "higher-for-longer" interest rate scenario.
- US equities are facing a valuation test due to the lingering effects of the 2025 tariff regime.
- The Nasdaq 100 is dealing with "AI exhaustion," though a $700 billion structural increase in AI capital expenditure in 2026 provides a fundamental floor for the tech sector.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average is positioning as a potential "value haven" and could lead a Q2 recovery.
Most Read: Crude Oil Price Forecast: Analyzing the bullish $150 case and bearish $95 threat
As we pull the curtain on a turbulent first quarter, the narrative for US equities in Q2 2026 is shifting from "all-out AI" to a more nuanced, "pensive" reality. The bullish momentum that defined 2025 has hit a significant roadblock, primarily driven by the escalation of conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
For market participants, the question isn’t just whether the trend is still your friend, but whether you have the stomach for the "TACO" trade (Trump Always Comes Off), the market's growing belief that the administration will pivot to prevent a total equity meltdown.
The Macro Backdrop: Oil shocks and a Fed cornered
The primary headwind for Q2 is undeniably the energy market. With Brent crude spiking above $100/barrel, headline inflation is rearing its head again. S&P Global warns that while the US is better insulated as a net exporter than in decades past, the "inflationary consequences" are unavoidable.
This leaves the Fed in a precarious position. Markets are now pricing in a "higher-for-longer" scenario as the central bank balances supply-driven inflation against a cooling labor market. While a 25-bps cut is still penciled in for late 2026, the Q2 outlook remains a "growth scare" rather than an imminent recession.
The legacy of "Liberation Day" and the 2025 tariff regime
To understand the price action of Q2 2026, one must think of it against the shift in trade policy that occurred on April 2, 2025, known as "Liberation Day."
This executive order introduced a sweeping 10% reciprocal tariff on all imports, with significantly higher rates for countries like China (up to 45% when combined with previous measures), Canada, and Mexico. The immediate reaction in 2025 was a historic "shock to the system," causing the S&P 500 to flirt with bear market territory and the Nasdaq to enter one briefly in April 2025.
However, the "Liberation Day" theme in 2026 has changed from a source of panic into a valuation test.
Many of the leading technology firms, particularly the "Magnificent Seven," are currently trading at valuation levels that are nearly as attractive as the troughs reached during the initial 2025 tariff sell-off. The lessons of 2025 taught the market that while tariffs introduce policy uncertainty and alter expected returns, the resilience of the US economy, boosted by tax rebates and a pivot toward domestic manufacturing can eventually stabilize sentiment.
As we move through Q2 2026, the question is whether the market can repeat this stabilization in the face of a secondary geopolitical shock.
US Indices: Technical Levels and the Search for a Floor
The S&P 500 cash index found major resistance at the 7,000 level in late January 2026, a psychological and technical barrier that triggered a significant reversal. Since then, the index has been searching for a durable support zone.
- Primary Support at 6145: This support zone is directly linked to the price action seen post-Liberation Day in 2025. It serves as a historical "floor" where institutional buyers have previously stepped in.
- The 6000 Level: This level may come into play and represents a crucial area for bulls to defend. A failure here would open the door to a deeper correction.
- Outlook: The current sentiment is one of "opportunistic bullishness." Rather than chasing the bearish momentum, market participants should look for signs of a turn higher near these key support levels, supported by the expectation of a market-friendly Federal Reserve.
Something that piqued my interest this week was historical performance based on the first 59 days of the year. The table below outlines the 20 worst starts to a year for the S&P 500 (based on the first 59 trading days) from 1928 through 2026.
The most striking observation is that a bad start does not guarantee a bad year. In fact, the market often staged massive recoveries.
Positive Finishes: Out of the 19 completed years on this "Worst Starts" list, 11 of them (58%) ended the full calendar year in positive territory.
The "V" Recovery: In many cases, the "Day 60 to Year-End" returns were not just positive, but explosive.
For example:
1933: Fell -12.6% early, then rallied +64.8% to finish up +44.1%.
2020: Fell -18.6% (the worst start on record), then rallied +42.8% to finish up +16.3%.
Source: Creativeplanning, LSEG
The Nasdaq 100 (NDX): AI Exhaustion vs. Structural Growth
The Nasdaq 100 is currently grappling with "AI exhaustion," as the initial frenzy surrounding artificial intelligence has given way to a more sober assessment of valuation and capital expenditure. The weekly chart has become difficult to justify as bullish in the short term, as price action breaks through established support levels.
- Major Support at 22500: This zone represented major resistance in 2025 and is now the first line of defense for the tech sector.
- The 20000 Psychological Handle: A major zone spanning from 20,000 to 20,224, which aligns with a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent multi-year move. This is arguably the most critical support level for the NDX in 2026.
- Fundamental Counterpoint: Despite technical weakness, the "AI data-center build" remains in its early stages. Top technology firms are on track to spend $700 billion on capex in 2026, a 36% year-over-year increase. This acyclic investment provides a fundamental "floor" for the index that traditional technical analysis might overlook.
Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart, March 30, 2026
Source: TradingView
The Dow Jones Industrial Average: A Potential Value Haven
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is viewed as offering a potentially more attractive backdrop for bullish continuation compared to the tech-heavy indices. Having stalled at the 50,000 handle, the Dow is testing support levels that could offer a more stable entry point.
- Key Support at 45244: This level represents a 100% measured move of the 2022 sell-off and is a major technical pivot.
- Secondary Support at 43,325: A prior resistance-turned-support zone that has historical significance.
- Outlook: If buyers can stage a defense near the 45,000 psychological level in early Q2, the Dow may lead a broader market recovery as investors rotate out of overvalued growth and into resilient industrial and financial names.
Dow Jones Daily Chart, March 30, 2026
Source: TradingView
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