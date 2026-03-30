Q2 2026 US Indices (Dow Jones, S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100) Outlook – Resilience or retracement?

To understand the price action of Q2 2026, one must think of it against the shift in trade policy that occurred on April 2, 2025, known as "Liberation Day."

This executive order introduced a sweeping 10% reciprocal tariff on all imports, with significantly higher rates for countries like China (up to 45% when combined with previous measures), Canada, and Mexico. The immediate reaction in 2025 was a historic "shock to the system," causing the S&P 500 to flirt with bear market territory and the Nasdaq to enter one briefly in April 2025.

However, the "Liberation Day" theme in 2026 has changed from a source of panic into a valuation test.

Many of the leading technology firms, particularly the "Magnificent Seven," are currently trading at valuation levels that are nearly as attractive as the troughs reached during the initial 2025 tariff sell-off. The lessons of 2025 taught the market that while tariffs introduce policy uncertainty and alter expected returns, the resilience of the US economy, boosted by tax rebates and a pivot toward domestic manufacturing can eventually stabilize sentiment.

As we move through Q2 2026, the question is whether the market can repeat this stabilization in the face of a secondary geopolitical shock.