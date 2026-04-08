Gold (XAU/USD) stalls at critical $4900/oz resistance as bear signal flashes

Gold (XAU/USD) rallied to near $4,850/oz after the US-Iran ceasefire and subsequent oil price slide, but stalled and pulled back toward $4,780 due to concerns over the truce's fragility.

Price movements are supported by US Dollar weakness and market pricing for interest rate cuts in the second half of 2026, which provide a floor for the non-yielding bullion.

Technically, gold is struggling at the critical $4900 resistance level (the 200 SMA)

Most Read: Ceasefire Crash: Oil tumbles 15% as US-Iran deal unwinds global 'fear trade'

Gold prices experienced a rollercoaster session on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, as a sudden shift in the geopolitical landscape forced traders to reassess their risk premiums.

After testing intraday highs near $4,850/oz level following news that a two-week ceasefire has been reached between the US and Iran.

Spot gold (XAU/USD) faced a corrective pullback toward the $4,780 level as the day progressed however as risks of a ceasefire violation and overall concern keep bulls in check.

For weeks, the "war premium" has been the primary engine for the decline in precious metals. The reason being that the rise in Oil prices stoked inflationary fears and thus weighed on Gold prices.

However, the announcement, which includes the crucial reopening of the Strait of Hormuz saw oil prices slide back below $100 per barrel and a cooling of the safe-haven bid that has characterized Q1 2026. This led to the Gold rally.