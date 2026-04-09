Ceasefire uncertainty clears and Wall Street persists – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

The US-Iran Ceasefire is a fragile one to say the least, but this doesn't prevent ever-hungry Stock Markets to remain strong.

Sentiment quickly turned from extreme fear to what could be considered to be relative greed: Indexes have bounced between 7% to 10% from their War lows in a matter of a few sessions after the rumors, then realization of an actual US-Iran-Israel truce.

The CNN Fear & Greed index is still in fear territory – but this indicator is quite dodgy.

The issue comes from pre-existing disagreements between US and Iranian demands for a proper peace process to engage, as the current ceasefire only aims to find common ground between the Allies and the Islamic regime.

Hezbollah activity has not ceased, leading to pursued Israeli operations in Lebanon and this is a contentious terrain for the brittle negotiations.

The latest news saw US President Trump putting pressure on its Israeli counterpart to de-escalate this battle, and PM Netanyahu just announced that they will be starting direct discussions with the Lebanese Government – A material turn in narrative.