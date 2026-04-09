US CPI Preview: US dollar index (DXY) at a critical crossroads ahead of looming CPI spike

Thus the risk premium attached to markets remains firmly in play and this is evidenced by the lack of continuation to the moves which occurred just after the ceasefire announcement. Since then many assets have hovered in a tight range with Gold declining to levels prior to the ceasefire announcement overnight.

Oil prices on the other hand remain significantly higher than the pre-war levels and are once again breaching the $100/barrel mark.

The US dollar had benefitted from a risk off environment prior to the ceasefire and maybe get a renewed bid if the situation remains tense. For now though, the DXY remains caught in a tight range.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart, April 9, 2026