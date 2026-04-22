Nasdaq breaks a new record after Ceasefire extension – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

Referenced assets
- US Stock Benchmarks corrected yesterday from a reappearing angst regarding the Ceasefire and Kevin Warsh's hawkish hearing
- Donald Trump saved the day by announcing yet another short-term extension to the Ceasefire
- Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
US stock benchmarks experienced a sharp correction yesterday, dragged down by reappearing angst over a collapsing US-Iran ceasefire and incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s hawkish Senate hearing.
However, President Trump quickly swooped in to save the day, announcing yet another short-term extension to the fragile truce.
While Trump has yet to set an official timeline for this new ceasefire extension, recent reports suggest that high-stakes talks with the Iranian delegation are now possible by Friday.
This crucial geopolitical lifeline allowed investors to aggressively buy the dip and erase the pain from yesterday's selloff.
By doing so, buyers successfully voided the ominous double-top formation that was threatening the Nasdaq, sending the tech-heavy index skyrocketing back to fresh all-time highs – the S&P 500 is still threatened by its double-top however.
Technology continues to relentlessly lead the broader market.
The Nasdaq is currently outperforming all other global benchmarks as US bulls keep flexing their insatiable risk appetite.
This tech-lead rally is directly spilling over into the crypto space as well, with Bitcoin surging to new highs and closing in fast on the massive $80,000 milestone.
Expect volatility to remain elevated as markets eagerly await further confirmation regarding Friday's potential diplomatic meetings and traders will have to see proper developments to maintain the current optimism.
Let's dive into intraday charts and trading levels for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (11:21) – Source: TradingView – April 22, 2026
The Stock Market is mostly green, but under some heavy sectorial inequality as investors still focus on local targeted plays, with a preference for value in the already high-cap Magnificent 7s, outperforming all other Stocks and helping to propel Nasdaq on top.
Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 2H Chart – April 22, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The DJIA is slowly creeping higher but still lacks some conviction.
Bulls will want to see an extension above 49,600 to confirm a test of 50,000.
However, as long at the action remains above the 2H 50-period MA, bulls remain in control.
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- Weekend Gap Fill Resistance 49,500 - 49,600 (testing)
- 49,900 to 50,000 Resistance and Early 2026 Highs
- All-Time Highs 50,544
Support Levels
- 2H 50-period MA (49,300)
- Major Pivot – 49,000 to 49,200 (short-term bearish below)
- Momentum Support 48,500
- Pivotal Support at 48,000 (Mid-term Bearish below)
- Mini Support 47,400 to 47,600
Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 2H Chart – April 22, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq is officially breaching some new all-time highs and running towards 27,000.
Momentum is stalling about 100 points to the psychological level with RSI reaching overbought conditions, so a newfound momentum will have to be found.
Still, the path of least resistance on the short-run is to the upside for the index.
- The situation turns more bearish short-term if sellers bring back the action below 26,580 (2H 50-period MA)
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Daily resistance 26,600 to 26,750
- New all-time highs 26,736
- Potential Resistance at 27,000
Support Levels
- 26,580 (2H 50-period MA)
- Prior ATH Pivot 26,200 to 26,300 (Short-term bearish below)
- 25,400 to 25,500 Feb Range Intraday Support
- War Support 25,000 to 25,250
- 24,450 to 24,550 Key Support
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 2H Chart – April 22, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is attempting an extension to retest its all-time highs, but the momentum is not coinciding with a proper bullish price action.
The daily highs are at 7,138 and those will have to be surpassed in order to properly undo the Double top formation.
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Daily highs 7,138
- New all-time resistance 7,150
- Next key potential resistance 7,200
Support Levels
- 7,100 psychological level and 2H 50-period MA
- Prior ATH Pivot 7,000 to 7,020
- December ATH Mini support 6,945 to 6,975
- Minor Support 6,880 to 6,900
- Pivotal Support 6,750 to 6,770
- 6,680 to 6,700 Key Support
- 6,300 psychological level (War lows)
Keep track of WTI Crude and the latest headlines throughout the week to stay ahead of the curve, with investors still confused about US-Iran negotiations.
Safe Trades!
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