Nasdaq breaks a new record after Ceasefire extension – Dow Jones and US Stock Market Outlook

US stock benchmarks experienced a sharp correction yesterday, dragged down by reappearing angst over a collapsing US-Iran ceasefire and incoming Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s hawkish Senate hearing.

However, President Trump quickly swooped in to save the day, announcing yet another short-term extension to the fragile truce.

While Trump has yet to set an official timeline for this new ceasefire extension, recent reports suggest that high-stakes talks with the Iranian delegation are now possible by Friday.

This crucial geopolitical lifeline allowed investors to aggressively buy the dip and erase the pain from yesterday's selloff.

By doing so, buyers successfully voided the ominous double-top formation that was threatening the Nasdaq, sending the tech-heavy index skyrocketing back to fresh all-time highs – the S&P 500 is still threatened by its double-top however.

Technology continues to relentlessly lead the broader market.

The Nasdaq is currently outperforming all other global benchmarks as US bulls keep flexing their insatiable risk appetite.

This tech-lead rally is directly spilling over into the crypto space as well, with Bitcoin surging to new highs and closing in fast on the massive $80,000 milestone.

Expect volatility to remain elevated as markets eagerly await further confirmation regarding Friday's potential diplomatic meetings and traders will have to see proper developments to maintain the current optimism.