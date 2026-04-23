Chart alert: WTI crude oil at risk of mean reversion decline below $102.25 after 5% spike

In today's (Thursday, 23 April 2026) early Asian session at around 8.00 am Singapore time, there was an unconfirmed social media post on X that highlighted sounds of an explosion heard across Iran, leading to fears that the US-Iran extended ceasefire has ended (see Fig. 2).

West Texas crude oil futures traded on NYMEX spiked up almost 5% within 15 minutes to print an intraday high of $97.22/barrel (see Fig. 1), leading to minor risk-off activities in today’s Asian session; (S&P 500 E-mini futures -0.5%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 +0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index – 1.1%, AUD/USD -0.2%) at this time of writing.

Thereafter, a social post on X stated that the earlier explosions turned out to be a drill and a test on the Iranian air defence system, and there were no attacks in Tehran.

The price action of the West Texas crude oil futures has trimmed its intraday gains to 1.3% to trade at an intraday level of $94.27/barrel.

Technical analysis suggests that the current spike up in West Texas oil is more likely a “noise”, and the minor sideways range configuration since 14 April 2026 to 17 Apr 2026 remains intact.

Here are the key factors to support this narrative.