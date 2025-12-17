Metals explode: Silver (XAG/USD) hits record $66 as Platinum (XPT/USD) breaks 2011 highs

The Debasement Trade continues to roar today.

Despite slowing inflows into Cryptocurrencies and Stocks sending mixed signals since Friday, Metals are shining bright.

As observed in our Overnight brief, Silver has exploded to yet another fresh record at $66, surpassing targets explored in our pre-FOMC analysis. There are some technical warnings arising however,

Platinum is also profiting massively from these inflows, finally breaking its 2011 highs of $1,915.

More rare than Gold, the White Metal is now standing just 15% away from its 2008 All-Time Highs ($2,300) and appears on track to test that historic level.