WTI Oil prices at 2025 Lows – Opportunity or Trap?

Throughout this conflict, there has been many mentions of Russian supply to the West being reduced, but to sponsor their war, Russians have found ways.

Finding new buyers is one: by offering cheap oil and flooding the Markets, there is still large interest for Russian Oil – China and India, the two largest Oil consumers being the biggest buyers (without counting some EU countries still dependent on the imports)

Shadow Fleets are also common, with Tankers from Turkey allowing to transport and sell sanctioned Oil to Western buyers under legal names – Discover the Sanctions Paradox

My contrarian view is one of a Russia-Ukraine conflict ending which could actually be a bullish catalyst for Oil prices, as illegal, cheaper oil would be less available and a reopening of traditional Markets to Russia could add to the competitive bidding. That could result in a sell-the-rumour, buy-the-news reaction.

But it's just a theory.

In any case, let's dive into a multi-timeframe analysis of WTI Oil to spot if Oil trading at 2025 presents a technical opportunity or a trap.