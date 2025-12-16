OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

NFP Market Reactions: Gold and metals rally; Stocks open timidly

NFP-blog-hero
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

16 December 2025 at 14:39 UTC

The Non-Farm Payrolls finally released, relatively on time, and came at a small beat on expectations (64K vs 50K expected) while the Unemployment rate grew from 4.4% to 4.6%.

With downward revisions to the September data (-33K) and a -105K report for October, the labor picture is indeed softening as was highlighted by Fed's Williams throughout a few rounds of interviews yesterday.

But for now, things are not looking scary: The January 28th Meeting is priced only at 25% of a 25 bps cut and odds for cuts modestly rose for later meetings.

US S&P Global PMI also released.

The Global Services PMI served at 52.9 a miss on the 54.1 expectations.

Manufacturing PMIs came at 51.9 vs 52.2 estimate, two misses but still in slight expansion.

Read More:

Market Reactions

Screenshot 2025-12-16 at 9.26.05 AM
Market Outlook 30M Charts for S&P 500, Oil, 10-Year Bonds, Gold, Bitcoin and the USD. December 16 – Source: TradingView

Even without extra odds for rate cuts in 2026, the US Dollar is struggling quite a lot, breaking its past day support and going towards new lows.

The Dollar Index is testing the 98.00 handle, key for mid-term momentum.

You can also witness Oil falling back to its 2025 lows but attempting a shy rebound from key levels.

Metals on the other hand, are loving the NFP report and bouncing from their relative highs consolidation.

Gold is trading between $4,250 to $4,350 and attempting to break its small-resistance, Silver is roughly doing the same but Platinum is breaking higher this morning.

Stocks are opening timidly also, gapping lower at the open but not by a wide margin.

A detailed analysis for US Indexes is coming up soon in the morning session.

Screenshot 2025-12-16 at 9.35.17 AM
A shy open in Stocks. US Indexes Daily Chart Outlook – December 15, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.