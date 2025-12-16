NFP Market Reactions: Gold and metals rally; Stocks open timidly

The Non-Farm Payrolls finally released, relatively on time, and came at a small beat on expectations (64K vs 50K expected) while the Unemployment rate grew from 4.4% to 4.6%.

With downward revisions to the September data (-33K) and a -105K report for October, the labor picture is indeed softening as was highlighted by Fed's Williams throughout a few rounds of interviews yesterday.

But for now, things are not looking scary: The January 28th Meeting is priced only at 25% of a 25 bps cut and odds for cuts modestly rose for later meetings.

US S&P Global PMI also released.

The Global Services PMI served at 52.9 a miss on the 54.1 expectations.

Manufacturing PMIs came at 51.9 vs 52.2 estimate, two misses but still in slight expansion.