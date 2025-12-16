The European Central Bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at next week’s meeting. Year-end positioning points to policy stability rather than surprise: financial markets have been pricing the deposit rate at 2.0% for weeks, and among institutions surveyed by Bloomberg, only one anticipates a rate cut in December. In that sense, the immediate policy outcome appears largely predetermined.

However, a lack of action should not be mistaken for a lack of tension. The meeting is likely to be internally contentious, reflecting diverging views within the Governing Council on the inflation outlook and the balance of risks around it.