Breaking News: US Non-Farm Payrolls 64K (40K Exp) – Beats Expectations & Retail Sales miss

After a long time without actual NFP data, Markets finally receive the (week late) report for November.
Markets just received the report for the much-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls, which came at 64K vs 40K Exp.
A small beat, but the Unemployment rate grew from 4.4% to 4.6%
The late October data actually came in at -105K in October, you can access the full fresh report right here.
Private payrolls are rising but at the slowest pace since the post-COVID period.
Pre-data odds for a cut in January were at 25% and are slightly rising.
In case you missed it, the Weekly ADP report came at +16.5K, a decent rebound from the tougher November.
At a similar time, we also received the report for Retail Sales with the headline missing (0% vs 0.1% exp) while the Control Group beat estimates.
US Labor and Retail Sales data from the Morning – December 16, 2025. Source: MarketPulse Economic Calendar
