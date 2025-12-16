Breaking News: US Non-Farm Payrolls 64K (40K Exp) – Beats Expectations & Retail Sales miss

After a long time without actual NFP data, Markets finally receive the (week late) report for November.

Markets just received the report for the much-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls, which came at 64K vs 40K Exp.

A small beat, but the Unemployment rate grew from 4.4% to 4.6%

The late October data actually came in at -105K in October, you can access the full fresh report right here.

Private payrolls are rising but at the slowest pace since the post-COVID period.

Pre-data odds for a cut in January were at 25% and are slightly rising.

In case you missed it, the Weekly ADP report came at +16.5K, a decent rebound from the tougher November.

At a similar time, we also received the report for Retail Sales with the headline missing (0% vs 0.1% exp) while the Control Group beat estimates.

A reaction piece is coming up highlighting the reactions to the data, stay connected!