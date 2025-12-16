OANDA Group
Breaking News: US Non-Farm Payrolls 64K (40K Exp) – Beats Expectations & Retail Sales miss

Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

16 December 2025 at 13:30 UTC

After a long time without actual NFP data, Markets finally receive the (week late) report for November.

Markets just received the report for the much-anticipated Non-Farm Payrolls, which came at 64K vs 40K Exp.

A small beat, but the Unemployment rate grew from 4.4% to 4.6%

The late October data actually came in at -105K in October, you can access the full fresh report right here.

Private payrolls are rising but at the slowest pace since the post-COVID period.

Pre-data odds for a cut in January were at 25% and are slightly rising.

In case you missed it, the Weekly ADP report came at +16.5K, a decent rebound from the tougher November.

At a similar time, we also received the report for Retail Sales with the headline missing (0% vs 0.1% exp) while the Control Group beat estimates.

A reaction piece is coming up highlighting the reactions to the data, stay connected!

US Labor and Retail Sales data from the Morning – December 16, 2025. Source: MarketPulse Economic Calendar

Safe Trades!

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.