Who Are the Fed Speakers to Watch in 2026? A New Front-Runner for the Fed Chair

In this short piece, we will dive into who will be the Federal Reserve Voters for 2026.

It is extremely essential to keep an eye on what current and next-year voters are saying in their appearances, as their speeches and comments can trigger massive reactions in Markets and potentially open up trade opportunities.

Naturally, traders should always keep an eye on the Fed Chair, who appears occasionally but also provides Market-moving testimonies twice a year, traditionally around the end of February and the end of June.

There have been numerous examples of appearances from Fed Speakers which have changed the trajectory of markets and the pricing for the upcoming meeting.

Some recent examples include Governor Waller through his pre-Jackson Hole mention of a dovish trajectory for the Fed towards the end of 2025, which preceded an even more dovish appearance from Chair Powell at the yearly Symposium.

But even more pertinent is the recent speech from NY Fed President Williams, which helped to take the pricing of a 25 bps cut from 20% to 90%, leading to the actual cut from the past week.