US Stocks struggle: Unemployment rate ticks up to 4.6% after NFP release

The open was timid after the small beat in NFP that is getting outshined by the tick-up on the Unemployment Rate (UE Rate), leading to a worsening sentiment.

(You can check the details of the report right here).

A focus on the UE rate by Market Participants is logical, after a few months of unreliable public labor statistics from the US Stat Agency (the BLS).

Still, they released October numbers at -105K (November came at +64K), which contributed to the higher UE.

A concern on the growth of temporary jobs outshining long-term jobs is something to note for the alarmists, but private payrolls are also stabilizing after a long-lasting drop.