Winners and Losers of the FOMC Rate Cut – Market Overview

In this special piece, we take a global look at the markets to spot which asset classes appreciated yesterday's Fed cut (to 3.50% - 3.75%) the most.

A key distinction to remember is that when the FOMC lowers rates, it mainly correlates to short-term interest rates, not long-term ones, which are generally market-based.

In other words, the Fed dictates rates from overnight up to the 2-year mark (via policy rates and guidance), while supply and demand largely determine where yields between 2 to 50 years settle (barring exceptions like QE or Yield Curve Control).