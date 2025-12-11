Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: $4250/oz Holds the Key for Bullish Continuation

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) carried out another interest rate cut of 25 bps, which put the new target range for the policy rate at 3.50%-3.75%, exactly as expected.

The decision, however, was not unanimous, passing with a 9-3 vote; one member wanted a larger cut of 50 bps, while two others wanted to keep the rates unchanged. Despite the cut, the price of gold did not rise much because the Fed did not offer a strong or clear outlook for future rate decisions.

As discussed in the FOMC Preview article this week, the dot plot and forward guidance were always likely to hold more importance at the meeting. This certainly proved true looking at the reaction of the precious metal since.

