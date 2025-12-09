Will Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) reach new records with the FOMC?

Metals have completed yet another round of high-pace rally to new highs since the US government reopened and NY Fed’s Williams delivered his extra-dovish comments.

After hawkish fears failed to materialize into real corrections in the bullions, traders were eager to push for such squeezes yet again.

But with Gold failing to breach new all-time highs on this run, the attention is caught up in industrial metals, which have outperformed all precious peers (palladium, platinum, and gold).