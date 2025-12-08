Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) Technical Analysis – AI Leaders Outlook Part 3

Welcome to the follow-up piece to our individual Stock Market leaders analysis.

Apart from the tragic news of a severe earthquake in Japan, there hasn’t been much to affect Markets ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC Rate Decision.

Stock Indexes have on a muted, red note, sending out profit-taking vibes into the Market.

The same could be said for most actively traded assets – The calm before the FOMC storm; a great occasion to dive into individual Stock names.

Towards the end of last week, we published two in-depth analyses for the four leaders of the Stock Market rally: Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google.

If you missed them, you can get access right here: