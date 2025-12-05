AI Leaders Outlook part 2: Technical Analysis of Google and Microsoft Stocks

Microsoft's Forward Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio – 32.50 ~ Highs but historic for the firm

Microsoft had been invincible since its 2023 $213.44 lows, but as momentum for AI and Tech spending slowed down, the leader turned into one of the most targeted stock for profit-taking.

Victim of some pessimistic news at the beginning of the week, the stock gapped lower before coming back timidly.

This is creating a balanced picture throughout which can lead to some surprising breakouts (either to the upside or the downside).

The Weekly RSI is tilting more bearish however, so the higher timeframe isn't looking so great.

Let's see what the intraday timeframe has for us.