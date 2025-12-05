US stocks hesitant rally: Markets pass the Core PCE and U-of-Mich data bar

US Equities have gone into yet another spectacular run but after delivering a strong open, they start to show some hesitancy.

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics reopened, traders were initially concerned that the first public US data releases wouldn't be supportive of a December Fed cut—a worry that partially fueled the mid-October to end-November struggle.

However, since NY Fed President Williams appeared with a dovish speech that reset expectations, things have been back to normal, almost as if nothing happened the past two months.

The rebound has been massive: The Dow Jones is trading close to 48,000, the S&P 500 came shy from 6,900, and the Nasdaq is less than 2% from its all-time highs after a mid-month 9% correction.