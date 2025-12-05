Loonie rallies after Canada adds 54,000 jobs in major employment beat

Some change is starting to appear for Canada after consecutive rough years.

Subject to a red-hot post-COVID boom, the Land of the Maple Syrup had severely tightened its policy rates and immigration rules, leading to a consecutive trough in activity starting in 2024.

To add to that, US President Trump’s protectionist policies placed huge tariffs on key Canadian exports, including Lumber, Aluminium, and many others, damaging demand for Canada's cyclical economy and its prospects for growth.

Given that growth prospects are essential for inciting business investment and hiring, it is clear why Canada struggled quite a bit under such pressure.

But with peak fear subsiding and in the absence of an actual trade deal, Canadian data is bouncing suddenly, and the CAD now leads its FX peers on the session.