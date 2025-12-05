Markets Today: Asian & European Shares Mixed as German Factory Orders Rise. US PCE Data Remains the Focus

Most Read: The Bank of Japan's FX Intervention: Mechanism, Impact, and Historical Precedent

Asian stock markets went down today because the previous day ended poorly on Wall Street, especially for tech companies and US government bonds (Treasuries). Investors are now nervously waiting for important US inflation data that will be released later today (Friday).

The overall Asian stock index fell by up to 0.7% but is still on track to finish with a gain for the second week in a row.

Leading the losses across the region were Japanese stocks, which saw a significant drop after a strong gain the day before; the Nikkei 225 index fell 1.5% and is expected to close the week mostly unchanged.

Meanwhile, the broader index of Asian stocks outside of Japan was down a slight 0.1% but is still set for a 0.5% gain for the week.

On the data front, household spending in Japan fell in October, and it was the fastest drop in almost two years. This suggests that rising prices (inflation) are severely reducing how much money people feel comfortable spending.

As a result, the interest rate (or yield) on the 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 1.94% early in Asian trading, reaching its highest level since the middle of 2007, indicating that the cost of borrowing money for the government is going up significantly.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered its key repo rate by 25 bps to 5.25% during its December 2025 meeting, in line with market forecasts amid confidence in a softer inflation outlook. The RBI has now cut rates by a total of 125 bps since the beginning of the year, bringing the repo rate to its lowest level since July 2022.