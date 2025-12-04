Santa Claus Rally Strategy: How to Trade the S&P 500's Most Reliable Seasonal Pattern

Most Read: Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Alert: Bitcoin Breaks Major Resistance - Next Stop $100,000?
The Santa Claus Rally (SCR) is a very reliable pattern where the U.S. stock market typically rises during a specific seven-day period spanning the last trading days of the current year and the first two trading days of the new year.
This consistent upward movement demonstrates that market behavior is not random at this particular time. For professional traders and portfolio managers, understanding this reliable pattern is essential, as it helps them position their investments for short-term gains and is also often used as an indicator to help forecast how the stock market might perform over the subsequent twelve months.
S&P 500 YTD Performance
Source: TradingView
Defining the Anomaly
The Santa Claus Rally (SCR) is a real, statistically proven trend where the stock market reliably goes up, but it only covers a very specific period: the last five days the market is open in December, plus the first two open days in January. It is crucial to define it this way because it distinguishes the genuine rally phenomenon from the generally positive feeling, or "bullish sentiment," that often affects the whole month of December.
Statistical Reliability
Since 1950, analysis of the S&P 500 (SPX) during this short, seven-day window reveals a robust statistical edge. The index has delivered an average gain of approximately 1.3%. Crucially, the rally has achieved positive returns in a remarkable 79% of observed instances, confirming its status as a consistently repeating market pattern.
This average return of 1.3% over just seven trading days is significantly higher than the average return the market typically sees over any random seven-day stretch throughout the year.
The Grinch Effect
Beyond the short-term gains, the outcome of this seven-day period can be a critical barometer for the entire subsequent year's performance. If the market goes up during this seven-day rally (when "Santa Shows Up"), the stock market has historically delivered a very strong performance over the next year, averaging around a 10.4% gain.
However, if the market falls during this rally, the so-called "Grinch Effect" it serves as a warning, as the following year's average gain is significantly lower, around 4.1%. Therefore, traders should focus on small-cap stocks, like those in the Russell 2000 index, because these volatile, smaller companies tend to benefit the most from this year-end optimism and are well-positioned for another related market trend in January, where money often flows into smaller, underappreciated firms.
Implications for the S&P 500 and Other Major Indices
For traders looking for an edge, the SCR represents a high-probability tactical trading opportunity, necessitating precise strategic execution regarding index selection and timing.
Although the S&P 500 is used to track the rally's overall health, traders aiming for the biggest profits (or maximum alpha) should focus on investments that are more sensitive to market movements (high-beta assets). This makes small-cap stocks, like those found in the Russell 2000 index (IWM), the favored choice because they react strongly to changes in interest rate expectations and capital flows.
Investing in small-caps during the Santa Claus Rally (SCR) window is a smart move that benefits both from the immediate seasonal price rise and the expected "January Effect" (where money rotates into smaller stocks) that follows. Besides small-caps, traders might also target sectors or individual stocks that are known for strong momentum at year-end, as these are often bought by institutions for "window dressing" (making their portfolios look better).
Seasonality During Election Years
Another factor that may come into play this year or could be used as a guide of sorts is US Stock market performance during election years.
Bulls are in luck. Since 1945, whenever the S&P 500 was up more than 5% YTD by November's end in the first year of a presidential cycle, December has never missed and kept the rally going with an average 2.1% gain. Will 2025 follow this trend?
Source: Isbalenet, Carson Research
Given that the S&P 500 remains down for the month of December thus far. Rally would be welcomed.
A gain in the region of 2.1% would set the S&P 500 on course for fresh all-time highs beyond the current 6929 highs and a test of 7000 will likely materialize.
Interesting times ahead for US Indices and given the stretched company valuations and the fact that indexes are near their all-time highs, data such as this could prove useful and provide market participants with an edge.
S&P 500 Four-Hour Chart, December 4, 2025
Source: TradingView (click to enlarge)
Follow Zain on Twitter/X for Additional Market News and Insights @zvawda
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2025 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.