Santa Claus Rally Strategy: How to Trade the S&P 500's Most Reliable Seasonal Pattern

The Santa Claus Rally (SCR) is a very reliable pattern where the U.S. stock market typically rises during a specific seven-day period spanning the last trading days of the current year and the first two trading days of the new year.

This consistent upward movement demonstrates that market behavior is not random at this particular time. For professional traders and portfolio managers, understanding this reliable pattern is essential, as it helps them position their investments for short-term gains and is also often used as an indicator to help forecast how the stock market might perform over the subsequent twelve months.

S&P 500 YTD Performance