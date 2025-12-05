WTI Rangebound: How Stalled Peace Talks & OPEC Strategy Will Shape the Oil Market

Oil prices received support from the fact that peace talks for Ukraine seemed to be stalling, especially after representatives for President Trump met with the Kremlin but reported no major progress toward ending the war. Previously, hopes for a peace deal had kept prices lower, as traders worried that Russian oil would flood an already full global market.

In related news, Ukraine has continued to use drones to attack Russian oil infrastructure. A recent example was the fifth attack on the Druzhba pipeline, which sends Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, though the pipeline operator later stated that supplies were flowing normally.

Experts say that Ukraine’s drone campaign against Russian refineries has become more organized and effective. This campaign has caused Russian refining output to drop by about 335,000 barrels per day between September and November compared to last year, with the production of gasoline and gasoil being the most severely affected.

The geopolitical risks appear to be balancing out other factors such as high oil stockpiles and OPEC's production strategy. These factors are likely to keep any major moves at bay for now.