AI Leaders Outlook: Technical Analysis of Meta and Nvidia Stocks

Today's session is one of the most muted trading seen in Stock Markets in a long while, reflecting ongoing caution after the volatility of November.
Pretty logic considering Markets are still awaiting next Wednesday's FOMC rate decision
Confusion reigns regarding the Labor picture: this morning's Jobless Claims came in sharply lower at 191K (lowest since September 2022!), a number that fundamentally diverges from yesterday's ADP private payroll -32K Miss.
With next week's Fed Cut well anchored around 85-90% and traders awaiting the pivotal Core PCE release, the immediate theme is not one of volatility, but rather uncertainty.
We will instead analyze the Stocks which have carried this marvelous stock rally to where it is today:
In this first edition of our individual stock deep dive, we will look into the specific stories of Meta and Nvidia—analyzing their weekly and intraday charts to determine if the technicals align.
Some serious concerns remain in the market: Are we indeed caught in an AI Bubble, or are current levels fundamentally stable and just the beginning of a new Market Supercycle?
A follow up edition coming up tomorrow will focus on Microsoft and Google, with a final edition on Monday for Apple and Amazon.
Meta – A strong rebound after a continuous rout
Weekly Chart
Meta Weekly Stock Chart. December 4, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Meta's Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio – 28.60 ~ Not too-high
Strongest performer out of the Mag 7 today, Meta is taking a breather from the brutal selloffs it was subject to in the past month, taking the stock from its $795.55 highs to $581.25 lows, a 27% correction.
Putting things in perspective, the Stock is up 660% from its 2023 Bear Market lows.
With key stakeholders reshuffling within the company and spending cuts, buyers are stepping back in the share.
Nevertheless, the Weekly picture is not-so-bullish: The 50-Week Moving Average is coming as imminent resistance. Closing above, preferrably after the FOMC, will be a sign to re-enter the stock.
If not, the picture stays corrective.
Let's take a closer look.
8H Chart
Meta 8H Stock Chart. December 4, 2025 – Source: TradingView
After this morning's 6% Gap-up in the stocks, powered by the reduced-spending headlines, the Stock trades at a quintessential Technical Level.
At a 61.8% Fib level of its move, staying above marks high chances of a higher retest. Nevertheless, don't forget the 50-Week MA which will act as key resistance and needs to be broken.
8H RSI Momentum is tilting higher from neutral, a positive sign.
Traders can also watch for a gap fill at $648.00.
Meta Technical levels of Interest:
Resistance Levels
- Current Pivot, acting as Resistance $660 to $680 (Testing)
- Session Highs $670.99
- All-time High Resistance $730 to $795
- Current All-time Highs $795.71
Support Levels
- Recent Support $580 to $600 – Watch reactions if it breaks
- $581.25 November lows
- 2024 & Liberation Day Major Support $450 to $490
- 2021 Highs $382.00
- August 2023 Key Rebound Zone $272.70
Nvidia (NVDA) – Rebounds but outlook not as bullish
Weekly Chart and Technical Levels
Nvidia (NVDA) Weekly Stock Chart. December 4, 2025 – Source: TradingView
NVDA Forward Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio – 23.47 ~ Far from historic P/E, which is becoming irrelevant (44.50) but not extreme.
Nvidia is THE phenomenon of this ongoing AI-Rally, up 1,600% since its 2022 lows – Any news that drags it higher pulls the Market with it and the same for the downside.
It's post-earnings reaction were a classic Sell-the-news despite new record sales – Dragged further by a huge Weekly bearish divergence.
But its solid numbers are still providing support around the $180 level.
In terms of news, the Chinese Market was getting closed by the Trump Administration particularly as it regards to the H200 Chips – Essential for AI-computing.
But some recent meetings between US President Trump and the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang point to a potential China market reopening.
Still far from materializing, but it would be a strong catalyst for the stock.
8H Chart and Technical Levels
Nvidia (NVDA) 8H Stock Chart. December 4, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The AI-leader is consolidating between $175 and $185 in a quintessential pivot area.
- A weekly close below it (particularly below the $170 November lows) should trigger harsh selling flows.
- A close above however (Look at the 50-period MA at $187) will on the other hand relaunch the prospects for the Bellwether Stock, particularly as it would break the downside trendline.
After the harsh drop, intraday momentum remains below neutral but builds its way back above. A RSI Solidly above 55 gives the upper hand to the bulls.
Same as Meta, traders should watch the weekly close and spot if sentiment gets better. Things should get clearer after the FOMC.
NVDA Technical levels of Interest:
Resistance Levels
- Current Weekly Pivot (Weekly close Lower – Bearish | Above – Bullish $175 to $185
- 8H 50-Period MA $187.00
- $192 to $197 Resistance
- All-time High Resistance $202 to $212
Support Levels
- 2024 High breakout zone – Key Support
- $170 November lows
- 2024 High breakout zone – Key Support $140 to $150
- 2024 & 2025 Range Support $115 to $125
- Liberation Day lows around $90 ($86.60)
Safe Trades!
