AI Leaders Outlook: Technical Analysis of Meta and Nvidia Stocks

Today's session is one of the most muted trading seen in Stock Markets in a long while, reflecting ongoing caution after the volatility of November.

Pretty logic considering Markets are still awaiting next Wednesday's FOMC rate decision

Confusion reigns regarding the Labor picture: this morning's Jobless Claims came in sharply lower at 191K (lowest since September 2022!), a number that fundamentally diverges from yesterday's ADP private payroll -32K Miss.

With next week's Fed Cut well anchored around 85-90% and traders awaiting the pivotal Core PCE release, the immediate theme is not one of volatility, but rather uncertainty.

We will instead analyze the Stocks which have carried this marvelous stock rally to where it is today:

In this first edition of our individual stock deep dive, we will look into the specific stories of Meta and Nvidia—analyzing their weekly and intraday charts to determine if the technicals align.

Some serious concerns remain in the market: Are we indeed caught in an AI Bubble, or are current levels fundamentally stable and just the beginning of a new Market Supercycle?

A follow up edition coming up tomorrow will focus on Microsoft and Google, with a final edition on Monday for Apple and Amazon.