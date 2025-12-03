North American Mid-Week Market Update – Trump drama and the Next Fed Chair

Private employment has sent a warning of regressing employment numbers since early November, as seen with ADP's new weekly series throughout last month.

Numbers from this morning’s monthly report, which connects to the Challenger Layoffs report that shook markets last month, are also notable – By the way, the next Challenger report is due tomorrow.

Concerns over this weakening private labor sector are justified, as Jerome Powell based the Fed's first cut in September 2024 (from 5.50% to 5%) on this exact premise.

To complement the data, inflationary pressures appear to be easing: the ISM Prices Paid data is regressing (though it remains high), and Import prices are unchanged from this morning’s releases (September data, but still positive news).

Adding a political layer to the Fed debate, President Trump verbally called for the nomination of NEC Director Kevin Hassett as the next Fed Chair. Wall Street is seemingly uneasy about this choice, but looking at the Market today, things are far from priced in.

Trump is famous for judging his own performance by looking at the Stock Market, so he might take some time to think about this one.

On the northern border, Canadian data has started to show more upside after a strong rebound in their Q3 GDP, and this morning’s Labor Productivity report came in better than expected.

While Canadian PMIs are still telling another story, the land of maple syrup is at least sending signs of life – Could the CAD make a comeback in 2026?