GBP/USD reaches 1.33, on top as ADP Employment Miss sends the dollar in a limbo

The week had started slowly in FX markets, characterized by mean-reverting, small up-and-down movements across all currencies as traders got back from their Thanksgiving break and awaited fresh data.

The US Dollar was holding its range calmly, bouncing yesterday, but the landscape shifted dramatically today.

The fresh monthly ADP Private Employment data delivered a shocker to the Market showing a contraction of -32,000 jobs (vs +10,000 gain exp).

This reading only anchors the rate cut expectations for next Wednesday's FOMC meeting (December 10th), effectively locking in the decision.

With US Yields diving lower on the news, traders are now starting to aggressively price in further cuts for later meetings in 2026 – the following will be on January 28th, as the debate over December becomes clear—the focus has shifted to how deep the recessionary cracks might be if US rates stay high.

These dynamics have taken Sterling (GBP) to the top of the majors, sitting at the other extreme of the Greenback. But why is the GBP performing so well?