Crypto recovery: Dead Cat Bounce or the start of a Buy-the-Dip?

Cryptocurrencies are finally bouncing from their relative lows, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $90,000 level after bottoming near $80,500 on Friday, November 21.

Traders are scared, and for good reason: elevated valuations and an ecstatic mood in early autumn had led to extreme positioning, which consequently triggered a cascade of liquidations and stops.

The first major crack appeared shortly after Bitcoin reached its new record at $126,400 in mid-October, where a dark weekly closure led to a gigantic flash-crash.

After that, the recovery was swift but proved temporary, materializing into a consistent, progressive selloff that dragged on all the way to the final week of November.

Low volumes are now the norm in this scarred market, but with selling flows largely reducing, some bottoms may have finally formed.

The question remains: Are the recent lows dips to buy or traps to avoid?