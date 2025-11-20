Altcoins make new lows, Total Market Cap falls below the 2021 record

Cryptocurrencies are once again enduring a brutal selloff.
With Bitcoin breaching its recent lows, currently below $87,000, we are witnessing a massive wave of profit-taking that is dragging the broader market down with it.
Many altcoins have shed 50% to 70% of their value—or worse in the most volatile cases—with major names like Solana down roughly 48% from its highs.
Daily overview of the Crypto Market (15:39 ET), November 20, 2025 – Source: Finviz
When panic grips the market, it often disguises the best opportunities. But how do you seize them safely?
- Define Your Risk: Start by selecting Cryptos you genuinely believe in, but strictly define your risk—never invest more than you can afford to lose. This is the cost of admission in the game of investing and trading.
- Automate Your Entry: Instead of trying to time the absolute bottom, set up a recurring buy program (Dollar-Cost Averaging). If prices drop, you lower your average entry cost; if prices rise, your existing position becomes a winner. This strategy removes emotion from the equation.
- Diversify: One of the golden rules is to never put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your capital across different assets protects you from project-specific failures.
Crypto markets are notorious for playing mind games, and it is precisely during these confused, volatile moments that mistakes are made.
Investing is a game of probability, not certainty. Entering the market when quality assets are down 33% from their all-time highs historically offers a far better return than chasing green candles, even if it may take time for prices to recover.
The question remains: is the panic just starting, or is the worst behind us?
Watch your risk carefully to ensure you can survive to play the long game.
Let's dive into some altcoin charts with Solana, XRP, and Cardano (ADA).
The Total Market Cap corrects sharply below its 2021 Record
Total Crypto Market Cap, November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
The ongoing selling took the Market Cap below its 2021 peak 0f $3.01 trillion. Some traders are getting shaken out to say the least.
In case you don't know, the Market Cap is the (almost) total sum of money that is into Cryptocurrencies.
It got hurt quite a bit from the violent selling. Therefore, keep an eye on if things get worse from here.
Solana Daily Chart
Solana (SOL) 8H Chart, November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Solana is reaching similar levels as the bottom seen throughout the June War risk-off move, right around of $130.
Down 48%, Solana is the Major altcoin that saw the most brutal selloff compared to its peers.
Levels to keep on your SOL Charts:
Support Levels:
- Main Support $125 to $132
- $110 to $115 Support
- Daily lows $129
- Support 3: 100 to 105
Resistance Levels:
- $150 Psychological Pivot
- $185 Momentum Resistance
- Psychological level $200 to $205
- $253 recent highs
XRP Daily Chart
Ripple (XRP) Daily Chart, November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
XRP is reaching the $2.00 Zone which acts as a key level for upcoming sentiment.
Holding above this region could relaunch further interest in the Coin after a 45% retracement from its top.
It is also reaching the lows of its Descending Channel, which makes it a key support to hold.
Further support will be around $1.60 if this breaks.
Levels to keep on your XRP Charts:
Support Levels:
- Key support between $2.00 to $2.10 and low of channel
- $2.00 psychological level
- $1.60 April 2025 support
- $1.37 October 10 wick
- $1.30 to $1.40
Resistance Levels:
- Main Support now Pivot - $2.60 to $2.70 and top of channel
- Resistance at March $3.00 Wick
- $3.10 to $3.20 resistance
- $3.40 Resistance Zone
- Current ATH resistance around $3.66
Cardano (ADA) Daily Chart
Cardano (ADA) Daily Chart, November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Cardano (ADA) is probably the most brutal chart in the Major altcoins, having failed to reach its End 2024 peaks again throughout the bull cycle.
Close to reach its 2024 Support between $0.30 to $0.35, it will be interesting to see if dip-buying comes to save the Crypto out of its selling flows.
Levels to keep on your ADA Charts:
Support Levels:
- Current Pivot between $0.50 to $0.55
- $0.70 Main Resistance
- September Resistance around $0.90
- $1.00 Main Resistance
- $1.32 December 2024 Highs
Resistance Levels:
- $0.30 to $0.35 2024 Support and Channel Lows
- $0.28 October 10 Crash lows
- $0.25 2023 Main Support
Safe Trades!
