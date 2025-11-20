Altcoins make new lows, Total Market Cap falls below the 2021 record

When panic grips the market, it often disguises the best opportunities. But how do you seize them safely?

Define Your Risk: Start by selecting Cryptos you genuinely believe in, but strictly define your risk—never invest more than you can afford to lose. This is the cost of admission in the game of investing and trading.

Automate Your Entry: Instead of trying to time the absolute bottom, set up a recurring buy program (Dollar-Cost Averaging). If prices drop, you lower your average entry cost; if prices rise, your existing position becomes a winner. This strategy removes emotion from the equation.

Diversify: One of the golden rules is to never put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your capital across different assets protects you from project-specific failures.

Crypto markets are notorious for playing mind games, and it is precisely during these confused, volatile moments that mistakes are made.

Investing is a game of probability, not certainty. Entering the market when quality assets are down 33% from their all-time highs historically offers a far better return than chasing green candles, even if it may take time for prices to recover.

The question remains: is the panic just starting, or is the worst behind us?

Watch your risk carefully to ensure you can survive to play the long game.

Let's dive into some altcoin charts with Solana, XRP, and Cardano (ADA).