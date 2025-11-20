Market fakeout: Nvidia rally fades as US Stocks reverse

A sharp reversal wiped out the ecstatic momentum from the open, bringing worrying signs back into the markets.
Traders are starting to fade Nvidia’s earnings reaction after Nasdaq hits the top of the Daily Pivot zone highlighted in our Morning in-depth analysis.
With no major headlines driving the shift, the market seems increasingly concerned about renewed hawkish repricing from the Fed.
Now the question is whether rangebound action takes over or if new highs or lows trigger further sharp continuation.
Confusion is definitely in the air.
Here’s a look at a few US index intraday charts — not a pretty picture right now.
US Equity Heatmap (12:13 A.M.) – November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
What a reversal!
Nasdaq 1H Chart
Nasdaq (CFD) 1H Chart. November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Dow Jones 1H Chart
Dow Jones (CFD) 1H Chart. November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Nvidia (NVDA) 1H Chart. November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
