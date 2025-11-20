OANDA Group
Market fakeout: Nvidia rally fades as US Stocks reverse

Stock Exchange_UK_London_City
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

20 November 2025 at 17:18 UTC

A sharp reversal wiped out the ecstatic momentum from the open, bringing worrying signs back into the markets.

Traders are starting to fade Nvidia’s earnings reaction after Nasdaq hits the top of the Daily Pivot zone highlighted in our Morning in-depth analysis.

Most Read: Nasdaq rebounds: Nvidia (NVDA) earnings beat ends AI winter fears

With no major headlines driving the shift, the market seems increasingly concerned about renewed hawkish repricing from the Fed.

Now the question is whether rangebound action takes over or if new highs or lows trigger further sharp continuation.

Confusion is definitely in the air.

Here’s a look at a few US index intraday charts — not a pretty picture right now.

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 12.12.38 PM
US Equity Heatmap (12:13 A.M.) – November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView

What a reversal!

Nasdaq 1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 12.11.30 PM
Nasdaq (CFD) 1H Chart. November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Dow Jones 1H Chart

Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 12.14.12 PM
Dow Jones (CFD) 1H Chart. November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView
Screenshot 2025-11-20 at 12.17.14 PM
Nvidia (NVDA) 1H Chart. November 20, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Safe Trades!

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.