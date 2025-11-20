Nasdaq rebounds: Nvidia (NVDA) earnings beat ends AI winter fears

The narrative of an "AI investment winter" coming to an end has been a terrifying prospect for stock aficionados, casting a long shadow over the beginning of the month.

After the data-blackout from the US Government, markets were increasingly jittery, spooked by a a lack of public information, not-so-great private reports and gloomy foreshadowing from industry titans like the Nvidia CEO and OpenAI CFO.

But Nvidia (NVDA) flipped the script entirely, and the market is loving it:

Talk about a beat on earnings: the numbers were stellar, but the forward communications were even more ecstatic with some $500 Billion of AI-Chip investment expected next year from the Semiconductor giant, dispelling fears of a peak in AI Investment.

You can access the entire earnings report here if interested.

The most valuable company in the world is already heading back just below the $200 mark (trading around $191.90 after-hours), dragging the entire tech sector out of its sentiment-slump.