Nvidia Beats, Dollar surges from Hawkish FOMC Minutes – Market wrap for the North American session - November 19

This beat provides exactly what the market needed in uncertain times, serving as a potent counter-narrative to the doubts on how sustainable the Stock Market rally is.

On a more gloomy note for Equity bulls, the FOMC Minutes turned more hawkish as traders were already pricing out the December cut aggressively, and the latest Fed report put a nail in the coffin—at least for now.

The minutes revealed a distinct lack of confidence in immediate easing, with the report stating: "Many participants suggested that, under their economic outlooks, it would likely be appropriate to keep the target range unchanged for the rest of the year."

This revelation likely takes out dreams of further cuts for 2025 and brings back a rough question for Markets:

Is the "higher for longer" narrative making a comeback?