US Market Outlook – Nasdaq attempts a run higher, but Bulls can't go too far

Multiple breakdown attempts from selling flows have failed to materialize in more concrete bearish price action.

And with key earnings coming up for Nvidia (After the close), the setup for mean reversion was a very decent one for Equity bulls.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up in today's session with the tech-focused index leading strong, pulled once again by Semiconductors and a stellar performance from Google, who just launched a revolutionary Gemini 3 Model.

Tech giants like Nvidia, AVGO, and Oracle are bouncing back from rough stretches, while Consumer Defensives, Energy, and Utilities are on the other hand lagging quite much, leading to the Dow barely trading positive (and turning slightly negative)