WTI Oil collapses 3% – Selloff as Ukraine-Russia war nears resolution

Some reports from Axios have emitted the possibility of the Russia-Ukraine war going towards a US-led year-end resolution.

Some of this could have been anticipated – Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced yesterday that paths to direct discussion with Russia could reopen and that Ukraine is “preparing to reinvigorate negotiations”.

So the overnight report could just be one of diplomatic progress, in a US attempt to provide a plan similar Peace Plan as the one that was agreed in Gaza. The rest will be to see if both sides actually commit to the discussions.

The direct effect was some imminent selling in Oil and related products, with Black Gold down $1.80 from its highs, or very close to 3%.

An argument could be that the war continuing was also a bearish catalyst, with Russia flooding Markets to sponsor its attacks on Ukraine.

So if the war ends, could supply drastically reduce? Would it necessarily lead to a rebound?

This could be an opportunity to fade the news but will be contingent on many other factors, the most important being positioning and how prices actually move at the news.

So let's take a look at that precisely in a multi-timeframe US Oil (WTI) technical analysis